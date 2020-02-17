Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $291.98 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.96 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

