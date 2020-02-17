Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 301,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 783,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,460,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 246,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter.

PTN opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

