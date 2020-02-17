VIDY Trading Up 1.8% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. VIDY has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.06297688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,012,749,873 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.