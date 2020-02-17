Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,134. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $198.93 and a one year high of $252.49.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

