Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 48,184.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Cutera worth $29,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CUTR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 114,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.13. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

