Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

A stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.82. 1,965,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

