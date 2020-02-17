Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 259.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,445.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $2,342,968 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.60.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.65. 175,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $269.88 and a fifty-two week high of $390.21.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.