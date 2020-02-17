Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,478 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $31,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 251,523 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $66.26. 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,671. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

