Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,692,857 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 6,487.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 822,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.