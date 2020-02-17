Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

