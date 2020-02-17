Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Cap of $15.97 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for approximately $7.43 or 0.00077663 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.03213482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00233700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00151185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

