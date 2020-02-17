Ventus 2 VCT (LON:VEN2) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Ventus 2 VCT Plc (LON:VEN2) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.80 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.03), 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.01.

Ventus 2 VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in renewable energy sectors. The fund focuses particularly on independent developers, but the majority of investments will be in companies developing, constructing, and operating small and medium onshore wind farms. It also invests in companies which use other renewable energy technology such as biomass, hydro, and landfill gas.

