Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $979.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $979.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $966.44 million and the highest is $990.11 million. Ventas reported sales of $923.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Ventas has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 21.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

