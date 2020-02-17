Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and $1.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,058,957,382 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,874,791 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

