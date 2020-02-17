Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.52 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.22 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of VECO stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 972,787 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.