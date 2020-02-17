Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Connable Office Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

