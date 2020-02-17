Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.90. 1,070,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $185.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

