Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $200.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $200.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.