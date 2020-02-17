Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $50,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.