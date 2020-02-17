VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 51,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 95,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,010. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0498 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

