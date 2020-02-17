ValuEngine Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $350.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.2496 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,260,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 1,861.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

