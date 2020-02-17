ValuEngine Downgrades Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $951.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

