Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Vale alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,697,920 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.