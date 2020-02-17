Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of UTMD opened at $93.40 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $62,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

