USD Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $925.52 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $430.94 million and $925.52 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Crex24, CPDAX and Korbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.02566480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00094172 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 429,506,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,615,442 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Hotbit, Crex24, Coinsuper, OKEx, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, SouthXchange, CoinEx and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

