US Bancorp DE Sells 1,742 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Textron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 747,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 953,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

