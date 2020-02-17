US Bancorp DE Has $1.37 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

