US Bancorp DE Has $1.32 Million Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 83,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $88.62.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

