US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $172.32. The stock had a trading volume of 638,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

