US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.75. 41,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.08. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

