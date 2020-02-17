US Bancorp DE Buys 3,683 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $37.09. 930,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,349. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

