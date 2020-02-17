US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF opened at $50.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.