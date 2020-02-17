Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.19 Million

Analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will announce $59.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.47 million and the lowest is $58.91 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $57.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $240.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.21 million to $241.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $255.54 million, with estimates ranging from $254.96 million to $256.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $8,492,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 88,224 shares of the company traded hands. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.