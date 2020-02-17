Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Man Group plc raised its stake in Universal by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 80,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 126,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,071. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

