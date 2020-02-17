United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. United Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Technologies will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Technologies.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.46. 3,886,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

