Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.00. 2,134,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.