UDR’s (UDR) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in UDR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

