U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

