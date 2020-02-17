Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TYL. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.22.

TYL traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.25. 349,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average is $279.65. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

