TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTMI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 424,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 182,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

