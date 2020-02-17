TRON Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Gate.io and Kryptono. During the last week, TRON has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $2.00 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.00 or 0.02926174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00230834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00144177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

