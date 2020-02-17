TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $26,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.75. 1,129,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.59.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.