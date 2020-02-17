Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.64% of Trecora Resources worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Trecora Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trecora Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trecora Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TREC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,161. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -216.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Trecora Resources news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 23,446 shares of company stock valued at $163,151 in the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

