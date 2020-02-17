Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

TIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.25.

TSE TIH opened at C$71.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$58.41 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

