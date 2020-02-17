Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.91.

TVTY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,496. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 35.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

