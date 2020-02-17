Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $65,704.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 286.1% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003280 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

