TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

