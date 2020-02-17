TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,005,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,671,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

