TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,742 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 465.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

WEC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. 1,707,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $102.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

