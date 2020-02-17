TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

JNK traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,023,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,887. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

